State officials announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster and Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach announced that they extended the deadline for emergency supplements for the state’s elderly, young and at-risk population enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP benefits were set to expire on August 1 because South Carolina is no longer under a state of emergency.

The governor says the new deadline for receiving SNAP supplements is December 3, or the end of the federal public health emergency.

On July 28, Director Leach wrote a letter to Governor McMaster, asking for authorization to seek out the extension. “Approximately 295,000 households, representing 610,000 DSS clients, currently receive supplemental Nutrition Assistance in South Carolina from the federally-funded SNAP program. Emergency Allotments (supplements), funded 100% by the federal government, have been provided to beneficiary households in South Carolina since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020… While SNAP allotment amounts vary depending on household size, income, countable household expenses, and other federal eligibility requirements, the average emergency allotment for a household is an additional $177 per month,” said Director Leach.

The governor responded by saying “Our moral and ethical duty during the COVID-19 pandemic is to protect the lives of the most vulnerable South Carolinians – our elderly, young and at-risk population. Currently, the Department of Social Services is providing 610,000 vulnerable South Carolinians with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits for the purchase of household food… Accordingly, I hereby direct the department to take all actions necessary to remain authorized by the federal government to receive emergency SNAP supplements until December 31, 2021 or until termination of the federal public health emergency, whichever occurs first. By taking this action, we are protecting vulnerable and at-risk South Carolinians, while avoiding disruption and confusion at grocery stores and markets across our State.”

