COLUMBIA, SC ( WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hosting the annual Guardians of the Night K9 5K race this Saturday.

You can run alongside deputies and their K9 partners at the State Fairgrounds. Gates open at 7 p.m.

The annual event raises funds for the department’s K9 team, and awards will be given to the winner of the race.

You can register for the event on strictlyrunning.com.