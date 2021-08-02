Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine to officially file for Columbia mayoral race

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine will officially file in Columbia’s mayoral race today. She is expected to file at Columbia City Hall at 4:30 p.m.

After she files, Devine will host a campaign kickoff at the Hunter Gatherer Brewery at the Hanger on Jim Hamilton Boulevard from 5-7 p.m.

Campaign officials say she’s the first woman to file in the mayoral race. Sam Johnson and Daniel Rickenmann are also running to replace Mayor Steve Benjamin. The mayoral election will be November 2.