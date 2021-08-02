Local Living: Multiple National Night Out events in the Midlands tomorrow, City of Columbia opens registration for After-School program and more!

Students have a chance to keep busy after the school bell rings this year. Registration for the City of Columbia’s After-School Program is now open. Kids ages 5-12 have a chance to get out all that after school energy by playing sports, games, creating arts and crafts and even going on some field trips. Programs start August 18 and run from 3-6 p.m. everyday during the school week. The cost is $30 per week.

The City of Columbia says you can register at the following locations:

Edisto Park 1914 Wiley St. 803-255-8103

Emily Douglas Park (Teen Program Grades 6 th -8 th ) 2500 Wheat Street 803-733-8531

(Teen Program Grades 6 -8 ) Greenview Park 6700 David St. 803-754-5223

Hampton Park 1117 Brandon Avenue 803-695-5207

Heathwood Park 800 Abelia Road 803-733-8446

Hyatt Park 950 Jackson Ave. 803-733-8445

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center 2611 Grant St. 803-255-8161

Lorick Park 1600 Lorick Ave. 803-691-9339

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park 2300 Greene St. 803-733-8452

Melrose Park 1500 Fairview Road 803-733-8493

Pinehurst Park 2300 Pinehurst Rd. 803-733-8451

Sims Park 3500 Duncan Street 803-733-8451

St. Anna’s Park 1313 Liberty Hill Ave. 803-733-8450

Woodland Park 6500 Olde Knight Parkway 803-776-1096



The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a series of free teen nights this summer! Organizers say the free events provides a fun and safe environment for all teens between the ages 13-17.

The city says the remaining Prime Time at the Park events are on the following days:

August 6: End of Summer Pool Party at Maxcy Gregg Pool (1655 Park Circle).

August 13: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Lorick Park Baseball Field (1600 Lorick Avenue).

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a National Night Out event Tuesday. The event is scheduled for August 3 from 5-8 p.m. at Lugoff-Elgin Middle School and L-E Annex building on Highway 1 South. You and family can enjoy the first responders parade, a live DJ, food and drinks.

The Lexington Police Department is hosting their National Night Out party Tuesday as well. It will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater. The event will feature laser tag, an obstacle, inflatables, face painting, a DJ, and much more! There will also be several food options available at the event. These include hotdogs from Ole Timey Meat Market, Salsarita’s, Krispey Kreme and Bubba’s Biscuits. You can find more information about the event at lexsc.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=114.

Due to the forecast for severe weather, The Irmo Police Department has postponed the National Night Out for Tuesday. The 38th Annual National Night Out will be rescheduled for August 10th from 5:30-7:30PM at Irmo Community Park.