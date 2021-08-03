KCSO: 21-year-old in custody after eight hour standoff with law enforcement

1/2 ALLEN, RASHAE LAMAR JR Rashae Lamar Allen Jr. Source: Kershaw County Detention Center

2/2 KCSO Barricade 0802 Suspect arrested after eight hour standoff with law enforcement Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says an armed suspect was brought into custody after an eight hour standoff with law enforcement.

Investigators say the incident started around 5 p.m. when the armed naked suspect forced entry into a residence on Tidwell Town Road in Cassatt. According to authorities, the victim struggled with the suspect before the suspect bit them. Investigators say the victim was eventually able to push the suspect away and lock them inside.

Authorities say the suspect ran away, fired at least three shots and barricaded himself in his residence nearby. Law enforcement surrounded the suspect’s residence and attempted to communicate with the suspect, but they say they were unable to.

After hours, deputies say the Special Response Team with KCSO deployed tear gas in the residence, but the suspect still would not exit or communicate. Authorities say a robot from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was deployed inside, but it could not find the suspect.

Authorities say additional tear gas eventually lead to the suspect leaving the residence and being put into custody.

According to authorities, 21-year-old Rashae Lamar Allen Jr. will be charged with burglary, first degree and possession of a weapon during the commission violent crime. Investigators say Allen also has outstanding warrants from other agencies.

Allen was taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center.