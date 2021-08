RCSD: Female hurt in overnight shooting at Alpine Road in Richland

1/2 (Courtesy: Victor Ysisola/ABC Columbia) Richland Co. deputies say a female was shot on Alpine Road overnight.

2/2 (Courtesy: Victor Ysisola/ABC Columbia) Richland Co. deputies say the shooting happened around 3 a.m.



RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday.

Authorities say it happened on Alpine Road around 3 a.m.

According to investigators, a female victim was taken to a hospital but her condition at this time is unknown.

