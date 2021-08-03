Victim speaks about use of force incident involving an officer with Orangeburg DPS last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fired Officer David Dukes last week. He’s accused of excessive use of force on Clarence Gailyard, an Orangeburg resident. Tuesday, Gailyard spoke out for the first time since the incident.

The incident started after Orangeburg Public Safety received a report of an individual with a gun on Colleton Street. Deputies say 58-year-old Clarence Gailyard did not have a gun, but he was stomped in the head by former officer dukes after attempting to get down on his hands and knees.

Gailyard has several rods and pins in his leg and hip from a previous injury. He was carrying a stick at the time of the incident and had no weapons on him, according to officials. Gailyard suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Dukes has not only been fired, but he was also charged with first degree assault and battery. This charge can result in up to 10 years in prison.

Gailyard’s attorney, Justin Bamburg also spoke about the incident Tuesday. While Bamburg says this represents an ongoing problem with Orangeburg law enforcement, he credits another officer with Dukes being held responsible at all.