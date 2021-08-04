Local Living: Registration open for youth sports in Columbia, Pawmetto Lifeline holding adoption event and more!

The City of Columbia’s Youth Soccer league has kicked off registration. Children ages 3-12 can register online or at the City’s Parks and Recreation office on Parkside Drive. The registration fee is $25 per person, and the season begins in September. The deadline to sign up is August 20, 2021. Register online at https://www.columbiasc.gov/ parks-recreation/online- registration.

The City of Columbia’s Youth Lacrosse League has kicked off registration. All children ages 7-15 can register online, or at the city’s Parks and Recreation Office on Parkside Drive. The registration fee is $25 per person, and the season begins in September. The deadline to sign up is August 13.

It’s the dog days of summer, and Pawmetto Lifeline is on a mission to clear some kennels. The shelter is at full capacity, so they’re holding an adoption event to help relieve the crisis level number of homeless pets in statewide shelters. August 5-7, all dogs 35 pounds and up can go home with you for just $50. That includes a vet check, a spay or neuter surgery, deworming, microchip and vaccinations. They say all dogs have also started flea and tick prevention as well.

ABC NEWS– Experts warn that a lack of swim lessons due to the pandemic may be putting more kids at risk of drowning. To add to that, a lifeguard shortage is making those lessons extra hard to come by. ABC’s Diane Macedo has more on what parents can do to help keep their kids safe.