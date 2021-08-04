Mayor Benjamin declares state of emergency in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin declared a state of emergency in reference to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The mayor held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to make the announcement.

Approval for this order is set to be voted on when the Columbia City Council meets Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster tells ABC Columbia News the ordinance is in violation of legislation that states no money can be used to enforce a mask requirement in schools. He also adds “the governor’s position remains very clear – parents, and only parents, should be empowered with deciding whether their children wear masks in schools.”