With the Delta variant spreading, Mayor Benjamin to declare state of emergency

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the City of Columbia, Mayor Steve Benjamin will declare a state of emergency in reference to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The mayor has a press conference scheduled for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

City officials say the ordinance will read as follows.

“BE IT FURTHER ORDAINED AND IMPOSED that facial coverings shall be required by all faculty, staff, children over the age of two (2), and visitors, in all buildings at public and private schools or daycares whose purpose is to educate and/or care for children between the ages of two (2) and fourteen (14) to slow the spread of the novel Coronavirus and the disease COVID-19 within the City limits as follows.”