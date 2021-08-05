AllSouth Federal Credit Union kicks off food drive Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— Officials from AllSouth Federal Credit Union say will host a food drive to help fight hunger in the community. The food drive is scheduled to run from August 9-20. During this time, you can drop off items at any of AllSouth’s 22 locations throughout the Midlands. You can find a list of locations at allsouth.org/hours-locations

“At AllSouth, we’re dedicated to addressing the needs facing our community by supporting local non-profits organizations, charities, and causes that reflect our shared value of supporting the military and those suffering from hunger, homelessness, and family crisis in the communities we serve,” said Bill Koehler, AllSouth President & CEO.

Officials say they are particularly asking for non-perishable food such as rice, pasta, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and Ramen noodles. They are also asking for baby supplies like diapers and formula.

This food drive will benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank in their effort to fight hunger in the Midlands.

“AllSouth Federal Credit Union has been partnering with Harvest Hope in the fight against hunger for over 10 years,” says Erinn Rowe, Harvest Hope CEO. “We are thankful for all of the employees and patrons that join us in building a hunger-free tomorrow across South Carolina.”