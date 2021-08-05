Consumer News: Target offering program to pay for employee’s college tuition, more passenger left stranded at the airport and more

CNN– Starting tomorrow, back to school shoppers can start to save at the register. South Carolina’s annual Tax Free Weekend gets underway Friday and runs through this Sunday, August 8. You can buy eligible items without paying the state’s 6% sales tax. You can purchase everything from pencils and pens, backpacks, some clothing and even computers. Not everything is tax free, so make sure you check the list of exempt items before checking out.

Target is getting into the education game. The retailer is offering its 340,000 employees a free college education. Target says all part-time and full-time team members will be eligible for debt free undergraduate degrees and more on their first day of work at Target, starting this fall. The debt free offer includes 250 programs from over 40 schools, colleges and universities. Target will also pay up to $10,000 a year for master’s programs.

ABC NEWS– Air travel troubles are getting worse. Spirit Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the past four days, stranding passengers as it battles bad weather and worker shortages. ABC’s Victor Oquendo has the latest.