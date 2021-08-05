Lt. Gov Pamela Evette speaks at ceremony honoring disability awareness in the workforce

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday, the South Carolina Governor’s Committee held an awards ceremony to honor businesses and individuals for their dedicated work in hiring people with disabilities. The winners were congratulated for actively promoting disability awareness and workforce opportunities in the community.

Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette spoke at the ceremony, saying this is making our state a better place.

