City of Columbia cancels “End of Summer Teen Pool Party”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department says it cancelled the “End of Summer Teen Pool Party” scheduled for Friday evening.

The event was originally scheduled at Maxcy Gregg Pool as part of the city’s Prime Time in the Parks program for teens. Officials say the pool party is cancelled due to the recent mask mandate from Columbia City Council and the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

On August 13, you can still enjoy “Movie Night at the Park” at the Lorick Park baseball field.

For the latest information from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, visit columbiasc.gov/parks-recreation/news.