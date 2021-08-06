More than 750 tons of dirt delivered to CLA as it transforms ahead of the Professional Bull Riders tour

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This weekend, the top bull riders in the country are bucking into the Midlands. Before the intense action gets underway, the Colonial Life Arena underwent an intense transformation. More than 750 tons of dirt were delivered to fill the arena, along with six football fields worth of maze steel paneling to hold the bulls.

The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will be at the Colonial Life Arena Saturday at 7 p.m.