Pawmetto Lifeline celebrates the “Dog Days of Summer” with adoption special

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s the dog days of summer, and Pawmetto Lifeline is on a mission to clear some kennels. The shelter is at full capacity, so they’re holding an adoption event to help relieve the crisis level number of homeless pets in statewide shelters.

August 5-7, all dogs 35 pounds and up can go home with you for just $50. That includes a vet check, a spay or neuter surgery, deworming, microchip and vaccinations. They say all dogs have also started flea and tick prevention as well.