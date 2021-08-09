City of Columbia asking for volunteers to help count pedestrians and cyclists

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia wants to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists. The city is seeking volunteers to help conduct traffic studies throughout the city to better understand who uses the roadways, streets and sidewalks.

Officials say they will monitor busy intersections where many pedestrians and cyclists have been killed.

City officials say you can sign up for the following time slots.

Tuesday, September 7, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, September 8, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Thursday, September 9, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Saturday, September 11, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. (noon)

Tuesday, September 14, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, September 15, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Thursday, September 16, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Saturday, September 18, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. (noon)

You can sign up at form.jotform.com/211894864435163.