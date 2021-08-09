Kershaw County deputies investigating shooting involving two victims

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Westover Acres Lane Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. and there are two victims. Deputies say they have a suspect in custody, and there are no current threats to the area at this time.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the incident alongside the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Natural Resources.