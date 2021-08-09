Sam Johnson officially files in the race for mayor of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, Sam Johnson officially threw his hat into the ring for Columbia’s upcoming mayoral race. The former advisor to current Mayor Steve Benjamin filed his paperwork for the election this morning at Columbia City Hall.

A spokesperson for Johnson says his priorities are reducing gun violence, bringing new jobs to the city and the creation of a Chief Health Officer for the City of Columbia.

This morning I made it official. I filed to be your mayor! I’m running for mayor of @columbiasc! I’m running because we have to keep our communities safe, because we need fresh ideas to move us forward, and because I want to serve YOU. #ImagineColumbia pic.twitter.com/XELD8EAnWx — Sam Johnson (@SamPJohnson) August 9, 2021

Other candidates who have filed include Daniel Rickenmann and Tameika Isaac Devine. The election is November 2.