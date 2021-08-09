SCSO: Man wanted for fatal shooting outside the Melted Whiskey in Sumter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man who is wanted for the fatal shooting outside the Melted Whiskey Sunday morning. Deputies say 23-year-old Donta Dowe is wanted for the shooting that killed Nigel Scott Batts. Authorities say Dowe is wanted for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis says “this incident has solidified my decision to initiate an injunction with Sumter County Council to have the Melted

Whiskey shut down for the safety of the community.”

The sheriff continued by saying his deputies have received “numerous calls at that bar that include impaired driving that led to thousands of dollars in damage to a neighboring business, dangerous fights and shootings.”

Sheriff Dennis also stated that he considers the business to be a nuisance to other businesses due to a lack of proper security and received multiple complaints about the bar from the citizens.

If you know where Dowe is, call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.