Lexington-Richland Five School Board discusses COVID-19 protocols, plans for school year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The possibility of virtual learning was discussed at the Lexington-Richland Five School Board meeting on Monday. The board went over the district’s COVID-19 protocol and its decision making guide, which is based on data like the county risk level and the percentage of students and staff who test positive for the virus or are quarantined.

There are five levels of mitigation procedures. The fifth level includes closing the buildings and moving to distance learning.

The board members also discussed a new app available to students who are experiencing or witness bullying.