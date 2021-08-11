Deputies searching for man accused of armed robbery at a Dollar General in Cassatt

1/2 Raquan Antrun Holmes Raquan Antrun Holmes Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

2/2 KCSO Dollar General Robbery Vehicle 0811 Vehicle Holmes may be traveling in. Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office



Kershaw County deputies need your help finding an armed robbery suspect.COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kershaw County deputies need your help finding an armed robbery suspect. Authorities say 22-year-old Raquan Holmes is accused of robbing a Dollar General on U.S. Highway 1 North in Cassatt on August 6.

According to officials, he may be driving a 2009 Kia Sorrento with a South Carolina license “UDY 114.”

Holmes is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.