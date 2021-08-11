Gang member living in Pelion pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a gang member who lives in Pelion pled guilty to trafficking cocaine, second offense yesterday. Authorities say 27-year-old Reynerio Rafael Romero Jr. was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Authorities say this stems from a traffic stop in May 2020, where a vehicle was pulled over after leaving a location known for drug activity near Old Barnwell Road. Authorities say they smelled marijuana in the vehicle which Romero was a passenger in, and they searched the vehicle. Officials say they found marijuana, about 13 grams of cocaine, several pills that tested positive for methamphetamine and a loaded Draco semiautomatic pistol which was loaded. According to authorities, Romero admitted to possessing the drugs.

In evidence obtained through search warrants for Romero’s cell phone, investigators say they found evidence of drug sales along with photos and videos advertising drug sale that were posted to social media. Officials say other posts revealed his gang affiliation.