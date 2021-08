SCHP: Tractor trailer fire causing delays on I-26 East near mile marker 107

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says drivers should expect delays on I-26 East near mile marker 107 due to a tractor trailer fire.

2 lanes have cleared for travel. Expect delays and use caution In the area as first responders work to clear more lanes! pic.twitter.com/wWoD3GbVUD — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) August 12, 2021

Crews with the Columbia Fire Department are also on the scene to assist.