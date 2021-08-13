Driver killed after hitting a tree on SC Highway 215 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one driver has died after a collision on Thursday.

Troopers say it happened on SC Highway 215 near McKennin Road at approximately 10:50 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2001 Pontiac 2-door sedan travelled off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Authorities say the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died at the Prisma Health Richland hospital.

This incident remains under investigation.