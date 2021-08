Gamecock iHub now open on the UofSC campus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina now has its own store selling Apple products. The Gamecock iHub opened its doors Friday.

The store is located on the first floor of the Byrnes Building at 901 Sumter Street and is available to all UofSC students, alumni and employees. The Gamecock iHub is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, visit the university’s website.