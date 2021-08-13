Governor McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing ahead of Open Carry with Training Act taking effect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing this morning in Greenville on the Open Carry with Training Act, which takes effect this Sunday. The law will allow South Carolinians with a concealed weapons permit to openly carry a gun in public. The new law also eliminates a $50 permit fee.

Requirements remain that a permit holder must be 21-years-old or older, take eight hours of training and pass a background check that includes fingerprinting.

Public and private businesses or employers can still decide to post a sign prohibiting permit holders from carrying open or concealed firearms on their property.

Video via CNN