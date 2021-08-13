UofSC Interim President Dr. Harris Pastides encourages students to mask up as they return to campus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina has been at the center of the debate over the budget proviso preventing mask mandates in the state’s schools. Earlier this month, Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion stating that a previously issued mask mandate on campus was a violation of state law. UofSC interim President Harris Pastides ultimately reversed the mandate.

With students returning to campus, Dr. Pastides encouraged all students to mask up and stay #GarnetAndVaxxed. Earlier this week, the university announced an incentive program designed to get students vaccinated. Prizes range from free food to football tickets to discounts on tuition.