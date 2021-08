Pedestrian hit and killed in Kershaw Co.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO): A 22-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Kershaw County.

Coroner David West says the victim is Zachary Alex Anderson from Cassatt.

Officials say a 911 call around 10:44 p.m. indicated a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle traveling West near the 1900th block of Old Georgetown Road.

The incident is under investigation by Kershaw County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.