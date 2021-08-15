Open Carry with Training Act now in effect in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Open Carry with Training Act takes effect today in South Carolina. It allows South Carolinians with a concealed weapons permit to openly carry a gun in public. The new law also eliminates a $50 permit fee.

Requirements remain that a permit holder must be 21-years-old or older, take eight hours of training and pass a background check that includes fingerprinting.

Public and private businesses or employers can still decide to post a sign prohibiting permit holders from carrying open or concealed firearms on their property.

Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing Friday morning in Greenville for the Open Carry with Training Act.