Area drug manufacturer to require employees to get vaccinated, fired

Image: Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation LOGO

West Columbia, SC (Associated Press) — -A South Carolina pharmaceutical company that has offered covid-19 vaccines since February — will now require all of its own employees to get the shot.

Nephron Pharmaceuticals made the announcement Monday that it

will require all of its more than 2-thousand workers to be fully vaccinated — or have started a two-dose vaccine series by next Friday August 27, 2021.

In a company-wide letter, Nephron’s C.E.O said employees who are not vaccinated by the deadline and can not provide a medical or religious exemption, will be fired.