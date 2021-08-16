Local Living: Columbia Animal Services adoption event next week, SC State Fair accepting competition entries and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

Columbia Animal Services needs your help in getting the word out about its “Clearing the Shelters” event. You have a chance to get a deal on a new forever friend. From August 23-27, the shelter will waive all adoption fees. Then from August 28-September 19, they’re only $15. If you have room in your heart and home for a four-legged friend, stop by the shelter’s location on Humane Lane.

This Saturday, August 21st, it’s the city versus the county in the back-to-school battle. City Councilman Edward McDowell and Richland County Councilman Derrek Pugh are going head-to-head to stuff a school bus with classroom supplies. You can visit the Page Ellington Park next Saturday from 12-3 p.m. and choose which bus you’d like to donate school supplies to. The first bus between the city and the county that fills up, gets to donate those supplies to their choices of schools.

Students have a chance to keep busy after the school bell rings this year. Registration for the City of Columbia’s After-School Program is now open. Kids ages 5-12 have a chance to get out all that after school energy by playing sports, games, creating arts and crafts and even going on some field trips. Programs start August 18 and run from 3-6 p.m. everyday during the school week. The cost is $30 per week.

The City of Columbia says you can register at the following locations:

Edisto Park 1914 Wiley St. 803-255-8103

Emily Douglas Park (Teen Program Grades 6 th -8 th ) 2500 Wheat Street 803-733-8531

(Teen Program Grades 6 -8 ) Greenview Park 6700 David St. 803-754-5223

Hampton Park 1117 Brandon Avenue 803-695-5207

Heathwood Park 800 Abelia Road 803-733-8446

Hyatt Park 950 Jackson Ave. 803-733-8445

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center 2611 Grant St. 803-255-8161

Lorick Park 1600 Lorick Ave. 803-691-9339

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park 2300 Greene St. 803-733-8452

Melrose Park 1500 Fairview Road 803-733-8493

Pinehurst Park 2300 Pinehurst Rd. 803-733-8451

Sims Park 3500 Duncan Street 803-733-8451

St. Anna’s Park 1313 Liberty Hill Ave. 803-733-8450

Woodland Park 6500 Olde Knight Parkway 803-776-1096



The South Carolina State Fair says now is the time to prepare entries for the baking, arts and other contests judged at the Fair. The SC State Fair is now accepting entries for all the categories and the deadline is September 1, 2021. This year’s State Fair will run from October 13-24. For more information click here https://www.scstatefair.org/

Ryan Reynolds’ latest action comedy “Free Guy” captivated this weekend’s box office, grossing $26 million in ticket sales. Our Matt Perron shares his take on the film in your Monday Movie Review at 5.