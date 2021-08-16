Midlands Tech reveals new mascot

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, Midlands Technical College unveiled its new mascot. Officials with Midlands Tech says thousands of votes from students, faculty and friends of the college led them to the Mavericks.

This past spring, the MTC family voted for an official MTC mascot. THE WAIT IS OVER! For the first time ever, the Midlands Tech mascot makes its introduction to the world! #college #Mascot pic.twitter.com/jUI5snrzN8 — Midlands Technical College (@MidlandsTech) August 16, 2021

“Becoming the MTC Mavericks has incited school spirit like never before. Mav the Maverick is the physical and visual incarnation of our college community,” said MTC President Dr. Ron Rhames.

According to MTC, Mavericks was the unanimous winner over the Rhinos and Owls among other names.

“The maverick embodies independence and freedom,” said Disney Cuddington, an MTC nursing graduate and former student ambassador who was part of the mascot planning group. “It’s been amazing to watch the students and faculty come together to make this dream a reality.”

MTC adds that high school leaders can book Mav the Maverick at www.midlandstech.edu/mavericks.