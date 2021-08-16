New safety measures when the State Fair returns this fall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Fair is returning this fall, and it will look a little different. The state’s largest annual event will now come equipped with clear bag policies, metal detectors and other enhanced security and COVID-19 safety measures.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says he hopes for an enjoyable and safe return to the Fairgrounds. The State Fair returns to Columbia on October 13-24.

For more informatio, you can visit www.scstatefair.org.