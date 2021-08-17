Lee County deputies searching for missing 22-year-old last seen in July

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a missing woman who was last seen by her family on or about July 27. Deputies say 22-year-old Madison Jade Thompson was last seen at her family home in Bishopville.

She is described as 5’9″ and weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown hair.

If you know where Madison is, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.