SC Works Columbia hosting hiring event for The Liberty Group on Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, SC Works Columbia is hosting a hiring event for The Liberty Group on Thursday. The group is looking to hire three full time positions in the Midlands.

Officials say The Liberty Group will conduct interviews and make tentative offers for the following positions:

Apartment Maintenance Technician Average salary of $16.50-$19.50 per hour Requirements: 6 months of multi-family experience Valid driver’s license Willing to go through a background check Working in the Richland/Lexington County areas

Apartment Groundskeeper Average salary of $15-16.50 an hour Requirements: Willing to go through a background check Work in the Richland/Lexington County areas

Assistant Property Manager Average salary of $14 per hour, depending on experience Working in the Columbia area



You can find more information at scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.