Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman encourages masking up in school this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman joined health leaders to discuss how they plan to take on the upcoming school year with COVID-19 cases surging in children. The South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says 121,000 kids tested positive for COVID-19 last week. That’s 18% of all cases.

Spearman says parents and educators needs to start listening to the health experts, and wear your masks.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also says there are no negative effects to wearing masks, contradicting previous mask studies.