UofSC re-introduces mask mandate

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Within hours of the South Carolina’s Supreme Court’s opinion that UofSC’s mask mandate did not violate a state proviso which prevents schools from mandating masks, University President Dr. Harris Pastides re-instated a previously issued mask requirement for all on-campus buildings. Dr. Pastides initially instituted the requirement in July but withdrew it after Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion that it violated the proviso. Dr. Pastides released the following statement regarding his decision, “Today’s South Carolina Supreme Court ruling clears the way for the university to require face coverings on our campus. On July 23, we were the first institution in the state to mandate face coverings. I will require the use of face coverings in our buildings, effective immediately, as an effective strategy in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Ultimately, it is the responsibility of all members of our Gamecock community to help protect ourselves and others by adopting sound public health practices as we continue our efforts to safeguard our campus against this still-evolving health concern.”