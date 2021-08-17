Victim identified in fatal collision on SC 215 in Jenkinsville

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a collision this month in Jenkinsville.

Coroner Chris Hill says on August 12, Deborah McGhee Fichtner was driving on SC Highway 215 near McKennin Road before 11 a.m., when she travelled off the road and hit a tree.

Authorities say she was taken to the Prisma Health Richland hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Ficthner wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Troopers and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.