Husband encouraging expecting mothers to get vaccinated after his wife was put on a ventilator after giving birth

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A husband is speaking out, pleading to all expecting mothers to get vaccinated. Jamal Chubb says his wife did not get vaccinated while she was pregnant with their son, and was admitted into the hospital three days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jamal says his wife delivered their newborn baby two weeks early and was later put on a ventilator. Although he says his family stayed at home for the majority of her pregnancy and wore their masks, nothing could have prepared them for the heartbreak of watching his wife battle this deadly virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Prisma Health have agreed to recommend vaccination for pregnant women, saying there are more safety concerns for those who do not get the vaccine.