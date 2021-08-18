Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – A suspect believed to be responsible for a drive-by shooting that injured three high school students Wednesday has been arrested, according to school district officials.

Gunshots were fired from a vehicle during afternoon dismissal at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, according to the school. Officials say the vehicle was driving by when shots were fired.

Officials say the three injured students’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and they are stable.

The school says all students were secured inside the building before they were be taken to the Technology Center on Magnolia Street, where parents and guardians of bus riders picked up the students.

Around 5:30 p.m. officials reported that all students were safe and accounted for.

The school will be closed to students for the remainder of the week, which includes all after school activities and athletic practices. Teachers and staff will report to work tomorrow as scheduled.

In-person and remote counseling resources will be made available to students, staff and families. In-person counseling for teachers and staff will take place at OW. Students and families who would benefit from in-person counseling will be served at the Technology Center, located at 3721 Magnolia Street.

The following is the full statement from Dr. Shawn Foster, district Superintendent:

Today our school community experienced the day that we’ve worked hand in hand with law enforcement to prepare for, but have always prayed would never actually happen.

As many are now aware, during afternoon dismissal at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School three students sustained injuries from gunshots fired outside. The injured students are in stable condition at this time. We join their families, teachers and our entire community in continued prayer for their full recovery.

We appreciate the quick action of school administration, teachers, and staff in moving all students to a safe location inside the school, while law enforcement secured the campus and first responders cared for the victims. Although the investigation is ongoing, law enforcement has apprehended a suspect believed to be responsible.

Families of all students have been updated as quickly as new information has become available, including details regarding the safe reunification for students with their parents and guardians.

We understand how upsetting today’s tragic events have been for all, including those who are staying updated on this situation from afar, but most especially those closest to today’s tragedy.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will be closed to students for the remainder of the week, which includes all after school activities and athletic practices. Teachers and staff will report to work tomorrow as scheduled.

Throughout the remainder of the week, in person and remote counseling resources will be made available to Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s students, staff and families as we recover together and heal from such a tragic afternoon. In-person counseling for teachers and staff will take place at OW. Students and families who would benefit from in-person counseling will be served at the Technology Center, located at 3721 Magnolia Street.

Remote counseling services will also be available. Please visit Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School’s website for the Virtual Counseling information.