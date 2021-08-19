Attorney General Wilson files suit against City of Columbia over school mask mandate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is filing a suit against the City of Columbia over its institution of a mask mandate in schools. In the suit filed Thursday, Wilson is asks the South Carolina Supreme Court to declare the mandate void because he says it violates state law.

On August 5, Columbia City Council approved Mayor Steve Benjamin’s declaration of a state of emergency. The mayor announced a mask mandate for elementary and middle schools in city limits.

Attorney General Wilson’s office says the lawsuit does not question the effectiveness of masks and is instead based on if the mandate violates state law.

In a separate case earlier this week, the South Carolina Supreme Court found that a mask mandate instituted by the University of South Carolina does not violate state law.

The full filing from Attorney General Wilson can be found here.