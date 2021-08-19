Elgin man facing charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, an Elgin man is facing six charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Authorities say 43-year-old Hector Luis Pajan was arreseted Tuesday and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

Investigators say they were led to Pajan by a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Authorities allege that Pajan both produced and distributed child sexual abuse material.