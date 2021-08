SCSO: Missing teen from Pittsburgh may be in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Police in Pittsburgh say a missing teen may be in the Midlands. Investigators say 17-year-old Lacey Hoover was last seen on July 26. Police say they have reason to believe she may be in the Sumter area.

If you know where she is, call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at 412-323-7141 or 911.