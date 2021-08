COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department needs your help finding a man wanted on multiple crimes. Authorities say 31-year-old Lorenzo Blackwell has multiple warrants for drug and traffic offenses in the city and in the county.

If you know where he is, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.