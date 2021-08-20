Consumer News: T-Mobile reports more customers impacted by hack, Toys “R” Us getting new life and more!

CNN– The newly names host of Jeopardy, Mike Richards announced Friday he is stepping down “effective immediately,” just a week after he was named to the post. Richards announced his decision in a note sent to Jeopardy staff and obtained by ABC News. In it, he reportedly says “it pains me that past comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy.” Richards was accused of making controversial comments about women during a podcast he hosted.

A massive hack at T-Mobile is growing. The carrier now says 5.3 million more customers had data stolen. That’s in addition to the 7.8 million impacted in a hack earlier this week. Information for more than 40 million people who applied for credit with T-Mobile was also compromised, as well as 850,000 prepaid customers. T-Mobile says names, phone numbers, and social security numbers could have been hacked.

Student loans could soon be a thing of the past for borrowers with severe disabilities. The U.S. Department of Education is canceling student loan debt for more than 300,000 people. To qualify, borrowers must have a total and permanent disability. The Social Security Administration will automatically identify eligible recipients.

An iconic toy store is getting new life. Macy’s says it is partnering with Toys “R” Us to sell toys online. Toys “R” Us shop-in-shops will also be opening at 400 department stores next year. This is the second attempt to revitalize the Toys “R” Us brand since it closed all of its U.S. stores in 2018. Two standalone stores opened inside malls in New Jersey and Texas in 2019, but later closed due to COVID-19.