Get to know the candidates for mayor in the City of Columbia Mayoral Forum

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland Library is hosting a City of Columbia Mayoral Forum online from 3:30-5 p.m. this Sunday. Candidates are expected to discuss their plans for the community and engage in a Q&A session.

Tameika Isaac Devine, Sam Johnson, Daniel Rickenmann and Moe Baddourah are scheduled to be part of this discussion.

You can register for the virtual forum online at richlandlibrary.com.