RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says Antonio Sutton, 38, died from his injuries after the collision at the intersection of Parklane Road and Springfield Road.

According to Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m., Sutton illegally crossed the road and was hit by a 2008 Chrysler mini-van.

Troopers say the mini-van driver was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t injured.

Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.