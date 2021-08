No shots fired during Westwood-Ridge View game

The Westwood vs. Ridge View football game Friday night was halted due to a disruption in the stands.

Around 9:30 p.m., Richland Two officials say a fight broke out between fans, causing fans and players to run in panic.

Original reports of “shots fired” were inaccurate.

No shots fired at Ridgeview vs Westwood football game.

RCSD is the official and accurate reporting source.

Sheriff Leon Lott — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) August 21, 2021

Officials also said the disruption was caused by a medial emergency, but details have been sparse.