Two teens killed in Lexington Co. collision

LEXINGTON CO., COLUMBIA (WOLO): A two-vehicle collision in Lexington County Friday killed two 18-year-olds, according to officials.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victims as Alexis Nicole Evans of West Columbia, and Maliyah Claire Scott of Lexington.

Troopers say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m., when the two were traveling down W. Dunbar Road, attempting to cross Edmund Highway to Old Dunbar Road, and another vehicle failed to yield the right of way.

Evans was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on scene due to her injuries.

Scott, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.